Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary doesn’t need any introduction. She is popular for her songs and desi thumkas. From her stage performances to music videos, whatever hits social media goes viral. With a huge fan following, ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ fame always wins hearts with her expressions, sartorial choices and dance moves. Now, her latest hot photoshoot is going viral on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, she has shared her array of pictures donning bralette teamed up with the sheer black top and denim hot pants. With perfect makeup, she completed her look with sunglasses and styled her hair into braids. She swags it up by striking a sexy pose and we are smitten by her look.

Sharing the hot pictures, she wrote, “love yourself, because you deserve it” stylish @sitara_by_kim_joshi #style #loveyourself #newlook💇 #thankgod #workholic #black #positivevibes #thaknamnahai #desiqueen. (sic)”

Take a look at her photos:

Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in green saree teamed up with golden blouse and a choker. With subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls, her photoshoot is hotness personified. She captioned it as, “कौन है जिसमें कमी नहीं हैं, आसमाँ के पास भी ज़मीं नही हैं । stylish @sitara_by_kim_joshi #loveyourself #takecare #thankgod #positivevibes #workholic #fitness #desilook #desiqueen #thaknamnahai. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for her web series Chachi Ram Ram. She will also be seen in a music video along with Mika Singh. She has debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and gave back-to-back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and many more.