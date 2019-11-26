Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary is known for her killer dance performances on stage and whenever she dances, the crowd cheers louder for her. Her videos and pictures often go viral instantly on social media. Recently, during a stage show, she has flaunted her hot thumkas on ‘Goli Chal Javegi’ and her popular song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’.

Dressed in a grey salwar-suit, she looks gorgeous in perfect makeup, a pair of earrings and hair left open.

Watch the videos here:



Earlier, her video dancing in a saree went crazily viral on the internet. In the video, she can be seen dancing on ‘Ban Ke Gani Suthri’. Dressed in a floral saree teamed up with a velvet red blouse, she looks hot as she showcases her killer dance moves and expressions.



She makes hearts skip a beat and ensures all eyes on her. Sapna is leaving no stone unturned to grab the limelight as it’s almost every day when we come across her glamorous pictures and videos on social media. The actor went through a complete makeover after her stint in Bigg Boss 11.

On the professional front, Sapna Choudhary is a great actor and a dancer. She has appeared in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bollywood films. She has made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects.

She has debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and gave back-to-back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and many more.