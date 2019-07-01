Who doesn’t know social media sensation, Sapna Choudhary? The popular ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ Haryanvi star is making headlines for her classy fashion. The stunning lady who is hot and beautiful is also known as the Anarkali of Haryana, shared a series of elegant and pretty pictures on the media sharing platform Instagram. Sapna Choudhary wears a white with card game design on it. With a thin red border, the print of hearts, spades, clubs and diamonds can be seen.

Sapna Choudhary has taken the internet by storm. She completed her look with minimal makeup, earrings, red lipstick and hair properly tied in a bun. In pictures, the dancer can be seen posing in different angles with saree.

Take a look here:



This is not the first time Sapna is seen in saree. Check some more pictures of the actor:

Sapna Choudhary’s latest Punjabi music video Akh Da Nishana is a rage on the Internet. The video is getting all the love of the audience. In the music video, Sapna performs in front of the cops and woo them with her killer expressions and sexy dance moves.

The song ‘Akh Da Nasha’ is from the movie DSP DEV is releasing on 25th June.