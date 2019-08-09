Desi queen and Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is famous for her songs and dance performances. She never misses a chance to flaunt her work with her followers. Sapna, who gained fame through her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 11’, took to Instagram to share her act on a very famous song Nayak Nahi Khalnayak. The hot diva even made it to the movies by starring in a special dance sequence ‘Hatt Ja Tau’ in ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’, ‘Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary’ from the film ‘Nanu Ki Janu’ and a song titled ‘Love Bite’. Not only this, she even made to Punjabi cinema with songs like Brown Rang Ni, Akh Da Nishana to name a few.

In the video shared by Sapna Choudhary, she wore a cap to hide her face and started acting like Sanjay Dutt.

Watch the video of Sapna Choudhary here:

View this post on Instagram #sapnachoudhary #sapnachaudhary A post shared by DESI QUEEN 👑👑 (@isapnachaudhary) on Aug 9, 2019 at 12:46am PDT



A few days ago, Sapna performed at a private show. She was seen taking all the limelight by her hot thumkas and sexy moves as she performed on hit song ‘Tu Kisi Aur Nu Chave Se’.

Sapna Choudhary’s popular dance numbers are Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal, Solid Body, Tu Cheez Lajwaab. Her dance moves are hot, sensuous and very energetic. Her concerts are called Ragini in Haryana. It is a traditional way to get entertained by various performers.

Her Punjabi music videos Akh Da Nishana and Brown Rang Ni are a rage on the Internet.

Sapna is not only a part of the Haryanvi industry now. She has been seen working closely with Punjabi artists and Bollywood actors.