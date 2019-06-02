Haryanvi hot dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary recently danced her heart out at the stage show in Jharkhand. She danced to her popular songs ‘Goli Chal Javegi’ and ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ and the crowd can be heard rooting and hooting and dancing along with their favourite dancer. Dressed in a blue salwar-suit, she teamed up her look with minimal makeup and tresses half tied and half fall back. Nevertheless, she looks hot and she flaunts her sexy thumkas taking the stage on fire.

Earlier today, she took to her Instagram stories to share the videos and it will make you dance to the peppy beats of her songs.

Watch the videos here:

Lately, she has also shared her pictures in a multi-colour jumpsuit. She completed her look with subtle makeup, white shoes, a pair of dazzling earrings, smokey eyes and high ponytail. In the pictures, Sapna strikes pose on the chair and looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “every pain gives a lesson and every lesson changes a person. #life #workholic #loveyourself #positivevibes #desiqueen #goforit #albums.” (sic)

Earlier, she performed in Jabalpur and the video went viral on social media. She performed on her popular tracks in a lime green colour kurti-salwar and the pictures are so beautiful which captured her facial expressions. From dancing on ‘Goli Chal Javegi’ to ‘Chetak’ to ‘Kurti Dheeli’, she takes the dance floor on fire with her killer dance moves and expressions.



On the work front, Sapna will be next seen in Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’ and several music videos.