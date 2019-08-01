Haryanvi hot dancer Sapna Choudhary is known for showcasing her sensuous dance on stage shows all across the nation. She not only dances on reality shows but also at the private events. She has a fan following of over 2 million people who want to see her live performance.

Sapna Choudhary has the courage to dance in front of any crowd. Earlier she used to dance for bread and butter and after gaining so much of popularity in music shows and films, she has not quit her dance performances. This keeps her grounded as a human and that is why her fans go crazy over her.

Recently, the Veere Ki Wedding actor took to Instagram to share her update on a recent event. The post shows that the Haryanvi bombshell will perform in Delhi for a private wedding show. Her fans are going gaga over the invite as Sapna didn’t share full details.

The invite mentions the date of the event (August 5). While sharing the information, Sapna writes, “Hello friends Namaskar..my show update #show #wedding #dance #passion#life #work”.

Take a look at the post here:

On Shravan Shivratri, Sapna Choudhary took to Instagram to share her pictures in a white suit and wish her social media family on the month-long occasion.

Sapna is not only a part of the Haryanvi industry now. She has been seen working closely with Punjabi artists and Bollywood actors. Her latest Punjabi music video titled ‘Rang Brown Ni’ has gone viral. The song is crooned by Kaptan Laadi and features Sapna Choudhary and RDK. The music has been composed by Kaptan Laadi and RDK. The lyrics have been penned down by Asli Gold.