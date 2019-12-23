Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary is not only a good dancer but is also known for flaunting her sartorial choices and style statement to her fans. Impressing fashion police once again, she has set the internet ablaze with her hot pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, she can be seen clad in a beige-coloured pull-over and silver skirt teamed up with sports shoes. She completed her look with subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick, a pair of earrings and left the tresses open to fall back.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Be patient. Things are happening behind the scenes that can’t be seen on the surface” Styled by @suchirevasharma #behindthescenes #bts #spreadlove #bethechange #positivity #winter #photoshoot @famefoxbyfmg #famefoxbyfmg. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her gorgeous pictures in a royal blue saree teamed up with a choker, perfect makeup, kohled eyes and hair styled in a bun. She captioned the photos as, “I love myself. #interview #interviewoutfit #desiqueen #beingdesi #loveyourself #thankgod #positivevibes #thaknamnahai. (sic)”



She makes hearts skip a beat and ensures all eyes on her. Sapna is leaving no stone unturned to grab the limelight as it’s almost every day when we come across her glamorous pictures and videos on social media. The actor went through a complete makeover after her stint in Bigg Boss 11.

On the professional front, Sapna Choudhary is a great actor and a dancer. She has appeared in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bollywood films. She has made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects.

She has debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and gave back-to-back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and many more.