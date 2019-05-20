Sapna Choudhary has made her niche in the YouTube world with her stage performances and music videos. She began her career from Salman Khan host show Bigg Boss 11. She used to stay there with Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla among others. She was a simple desi girl who only wore suits and later, transformed into a hot diva after coming out of the house.
On the professional front, Sapna Choudhary will be next seen in Haryancvi web series Chachi Ram Ram. The promo of the song that released last week has already created a buzz around the web series. She was last seen in Dosti Ke Side Effects.