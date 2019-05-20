Haryanvi actor and dancer Sapna Choudhary, who is famous for her stage shows across the country, was recently in Goa for a sizzling dance performance at a Casino. The bombshell never misses a chance to flaunt her hot thumkas. This time, Sapna can be seen taking the stage on fire with her desi latkes and jhatkes. Dressed in a pastel green salwar-kameez, she is seen showing off her killer dancing skills with background dancers. In the video, she dances to popular Haryanvi songs (Chetak, Goli Chal Jawegi, Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal) with the crowd cheering for her. The videos has been shared by Sapna Choudhary on her Instagram stories.

The ‘Anarkali of Haryana’, who is famous for her songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary from Nanu Ki Jaanu and Hatt Ja Tau, has teamed up her look with minimal makeup, a pair of earrings and hair opened up. Well, the video has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

Watch dance videos of Sapna Choudhary here: