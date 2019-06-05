Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary has given the best Eid gift to her fans. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, she has released her new Punjabi music video titled ‘Nachke Dikha De’. In the video, she can be seen essaying the role of a modern girl and plays the love interest of Azim Sheikh. In the song, she can be seen donning gorgeous western outfits and her thumkas and facial expressions are to die for.

The song is crooned by Wasim Sheikh and the music is composed by Mista Baaz. The lyrics have been penned down by Ravi Raj. The song is going viral and has fetched over 23,000 likes within an hour of its release. The song is groovy and it will make you dance to its peppy beats.

Earlier, Sapna has shared the poster of the music video titled ‘Nachke Dikha De’ also featuring Wasim Sheikh. The song will be released under the banner T-Series and is directed by Kamaljot Singh. In the poster, Sapna Looks hot in all red avatar. She captioned the post, “Get ready for your Eid gift #NachkeDikhaDe a track by @wasimsheikh7193 Feat. @itssapnachoudhary , @theazimsheikh will be releasing on this Eid 05/06/2019 @tseries.official, @tseries_apna_punjab Music by @mistabaazofficial, Lyrics by #RaviRaj, Dop, @singh.shinda, Directed By @kamaljotsinghofficial Stay tuned & keep the excitement on!”(sic)



On the work front, Sapna will be soon seen in Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’. She also has several music videos under her kitty.