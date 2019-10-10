Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary doesn’t need an introduction! She is a popular singer and dancer and rose to popularity with her song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’. Last year, she amazed her fans with her drastic transformation after she had lost oodles of weight. Soon after that, there was no stopping for her as she turned into a total fashion diva flaunting her style statement and sartorial choices.

Now, during this festive season, she has uploaded her couple of pictures flaunting her perfectly toned body in a sheer brown saree teamed up with a shimmery silver blouse. She completed her look with shimmery makeup, bold red lipstick, kohl in yes and perfect mascara. Her hair styled in soft curl is pinned from one side leaving the tresses to fall on the other. Needless to say, she looks hot in her latest saree look.

Sharing the post, she wrote the lyrics of Honey Singh’s popular song ‘Brown Rang’. She captioned it as, “Kudiye ni tere, brown rang ne. Munde patt te ni saare mere town de styling @sitara_by_kim_joshi #thankgod #sarilover #positivevibes #takecare #workholic #thaknamnahai#desilook #desiqueen. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her hot photos in a bralette teamed up with the sheer black top and denim hot pants. With perfect makeup, she completed her look with sunglasses and styled her hair into braids. Sharing the hot pictures, she wrote, “love yourself, because you deserve it” stylish @sitara_by_kim_joshi #style #loveyourself #newlook💇 #thankgod #workholic #black #positivevibes #thaknamnahai #desiqueen. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for her web series Chachi Ram Ram. She will also be seen in a music video along with Mika Singh. She has debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and gave back-to-back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and many more.