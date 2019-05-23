Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary has today announced the release of her new song titled ‘Rang Brown Ni’. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share the poster of the Punjabi number that is all set to release on May 24. In the poster, Sapna can be seen posing with Kaptan Ladi. Dressed in a blue crop top and brown skirt, she has teamed up her look with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and she has tied her hair in a high ponytail. Well, she has been receiving good wishes for her latest song on social media and now we are eager for yet another record-breaking song.

The song is produced by talent Promoterz and is directed by Faisal Miya Photuwale. The track has been crooned by Kaptan Ladi and lyrics have been penned down by Asli Gold. The music of the song is given by Kaptan Laadi and RDK.

Sharing the poster, she captioned it, “Hello friends my new song Audio releasing tomorrow evening. @kaptanlaadi @pawanchawla2010 @tpzrecords @tejlamba.” (sic)

Check out the poster here:



Earlier her song ‘Bawli Tared’ along with Daler Mehndi took the internet by storm. The song, released on April 25, features Sapna Choudhary in beautiful outfits and Daler Mehndi compliments her with vibrant outfits. Fans and Bollywood celebrities praised the song ‘Bawli Tared’. One such big compliment was from the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. He took to his official Twitter handle to praise the famous singer and wrote: “Wah … kyaa baat hai .. !!!paaji tussi taan kamaal kar ditta ve.”

The song has been crooned by Daler Mehndi and Sapna Choudhary. The lyrics have been penned down by Daler Mehndi and Krishna Bhardwaj. The music is composed by Daler Mehndi and the video has been directed by Sumit Bhardwaj.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.