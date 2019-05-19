Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary, who has a huge fan following, is known for her thumkas and latke-jhatkes. From performing live on stage to her music videos to her Tik Tok videos, anything and everything takes the internet by storm. This time, it is her video from the stage performance in Lucknow. She performed on her popular tracks such as Kurti Jahrili, Daud Ki Chori, among others. Dressed in a peach coloured kurti-salwar, she dances along with the background dancers.

In the video, the crowd can be heard rooting and cheering for their favourite dancer and we can totally get the craze.

Sapna Choudhary has made her niche in the YouTube world with her stage performances and music videos. Her songs Bawli Tared, Chetak, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Mera Chand among others have broke records of the YouTube charts.

Watch the video:



Earlier, she performed live in Dehradun on her song ‘Chetak’. In the video, the hot dancer can be seen flaunting her sexy thumkas on her popular track ‘Chetak’. Dressed in a shimmery golden lehenga-choli, she has teamed up her look with a stylish hair bun, subtle makeup and a pair of earrings.



She also shared her series of pictures in a gorgeous lehenga. In the shared picture, Sapna can be seen flashing a hearty smile that added more glitter to the air than her off-shoulder frilly blouse or sequins-work lehenga. With her hair pulled back in a stylish bun, Sapna accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings and finger rings as she posed for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “if you smile when no one around, you really mean it. #workholic #loveyourself #positivevibes #desiqueen #desilook #smile #life #thanknamnahai #thankgod” (sic).



On the work front, she is all set to make her debut in digital space with the web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.