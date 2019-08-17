Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary was recently in Delhi for her stage show. Now, the videos from her live show have made its way to social media and are going crazily viral. In the video, she can be seen dancing to her popular song ‘Kurti Dhili Aankh Jahrili’ and her signature steps on the song will steal your heart away. Dressed in a pink kurti-salwar, she completed her look with bangles, subtle makeup, and a pair of earrings. She pinned her front hair and kept the tresses open to falling back. Her desi thumkas and sexy dance moves will urge you to get up and dance like there is no tomorrow.



In another video, she can be seen flaunting her hot dance moves on her song ‘Goli Chal Javegi’. The performance is from her stage show in Delhi and the video is making all the right noises. The crowd can be heard cheering and rooting for their favourite dancer.



Earlier, Sapna has been into the buzz for her latest song ‘Panihari’, sung by Raju Punjabi, which has taken the internet by storm now. In the latest Haryanvi song, Sapna Choudhary can be seen carrying a water pot in a traditional desi avatar. Lyrics of the song ‘Panihari’ are penned by Satish Painter, music is composed by VR Bros and music video if directed by Farishta. The video has crossed over 597,919 views in a day.



Sapna is not only a part of the Haryanvi industry now. She has been seen working closely with Punjabi artists and Bollywood actors. Her latest Punjabi music video titled ‘Rang Brown Ni’ has gone viral. The song is crooned by Kaptan Laadi and features Sapna Choudhary and RDK. The music has been composed by Kaptan Laadi and RDK. The lyrics have been penned down by Asli Gold.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.