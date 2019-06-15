Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary is making heads turn with her latest pictures on social media. From donning a saree to a sexy dress, she is leaving no stone unturned to flaunt her style statement and flawless beauty. In the recent set of pictures, Sapna can be seen wearing a sleeveless yellow top teamed up with brown high pants. She completed her look with blue high heels, a pair of earrings, bold red lipstick and hair styled in loose curls. Her latest photoshoot pictures will brighten up your Saturday and how.

She captioned it, “Imagine with all your mind. Believe with all your heart…Achieve with all your might…#life #workholic #loveyourself #positivevibes #desiqueen #thanknamnahai #thankgod @suchirevasharma @tokasphotography. (sic)”

Check out the pictures here:



Earlier, the Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal star was seen radiating her quintessential oomph, in a blingy, body-hugging, golden dress with a deep back. Sapna Choudhary completed her look with a high black boot, open hair with soft curls and soft makeup. She captioned her pictures with, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”



A few days back, she uploaded her pictures in a multi-colour sequenced gown. She completed her look with subtle makeup, high heels, a pair of earrings and has styled up hair in a bun with strings of hair falling onto her face. She captioned the post, “change your life today. don’t gamble on the future , act now , without delay. #life #workholic #loveyourself #positivevibes #desiqueen #albums @suchirevasharma @tokasphotography.” (sic)



Recently, she has been into buzz after a complaint was filed against her in Muradabad for an alleged obscene dance performance in the city. Sapna was reportedly invited to perform at District Agriculture and Industrial Exhibition at Muradabad. Reports suggest that during her performance, the audience created a ruckus by breaking the barricades and coming to the center stage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the film titled ‘Majnu’ alongside her brother Karan Choudhary. She will also feature in Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.