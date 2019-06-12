Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary is not only known for her killer dance moves but is also popular for her style statement. After losing oodles of weight, there is no stopping for her. Flaunting her sartorial choices, she has recently shared her pictures in a multi-colour sequenced gown. She completed her look with subtle makeup, high heels, a pair of earrings and has styled up hair in a bun with strings of hair falling onto her face. Her latest photoshoot is proof that she is a true desi queen and there is no denying to that.

She captioned the post, “change your life today. don’t gamble on the future , act now , without delay. #life #workholic #loveyourself #positivevibes #desiqueen #albums @suchirevasharma @tokasphotography.” (sic)

Check out her pictures here:



Earlier, she has taken the internet by storm a black and golden saree. She completed her look with minimal makeup and curly hair. She also posed sensuously for the pictures just before she attended a promotional event. Sharing the post, she wrote, “The word impossible is not in my dictionary. #desiqueen #positivevibes #positivevibes #workholic #life #thankgod #black.” (sic)



She had also shared her picture in a yellow and green outfit. She completed her look with a pair of chandbalis, subtle makeup and pink lip shade. She captioned it, “Elegance is the beauty that never fades! #style #fashion #thaknamanahai.” (sic)



On the professional front, she will be soon seen in the film titled ‘Majnu’ alongside her brother Karan Choudhary. She will also feature in Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.