Haryanvi beauty Sapna Choudhary is an amazing dancer and a singer who has stolen many hearts with her sizzling performances. The popular celebrity is a keen user of social media and whenever she posts something, it goes viral. today, she took to Instagram to share her hot picture and her fans just cannot keep calm. In the pic, she is seen donning a beautiful and sexy grey gown teamed up with red lipstick and a high bun. Needless to say, her pictures have gone viral on social media in just a few hours.

Recently, Sapna has been in news for her latest Haryanvi song ‘Bawli Parade’ along with Daler Mahendi. The videos have surfaced around social media and have created a buzz. The video was also shared by an official Instagram handle of PTC Punjabi and has received millions of likes and thousands of comments.

Take a look at Sapna Choudhary’s latest picture:

PC: https://www.instagram.com/itssapnachoudhary/

Sapna Choudhary’s popular dance numbers are Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal, Solid Body, Tu Cheez Lajwaab. Her dance moves are hot, sensuous and very energetic. Her concerts are called Ragini in Haryana. It is a traditional way to get entertained by various performers.

Apart from Bawli Tared, Sapna treated fans ahead of the weekend with her latest track which gripped them in the whirlwind of its groovy steps and peppy lyrics. Titled ‘Instagram‘, the song comes as a refreshing party number for fans who are evidently left smitten by Sapna’s hot performance in the song. Looking radiant in a red and blue patiala suit, Sapna begins the song by flaunting her jhumkis and desi thumkas, enjoying the attention of roadside a few Romeo, who then dream of matching steps with the sexy diva.