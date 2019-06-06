Haryanvi internet sensation Sapna Choudhary, who has gained even more popularity after her transformation into a diva, she never misses teasing her fans with her hot pictures. From sporting ethnic wear to western attires, she wins hearts with her sartorial choices. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her series of pictures in blue ethnic wear teamed up with peach dupatta. She completed her look with bold lipstick, chandbalis, perfect makeup and kept her hair tied up in a tight ponytail.

In the pictures, she can be seen posing with garden at the background. She captioned the pictures, “Eid Mubarak.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram ❤️eid mubarak …… A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on Jun 5, 2019 at 2:33am PDT



She has been into buzz lately for her latest Punjabi music video titled ‘Nachke Dikha De’. In the video, she can be seen essaying the role of a modern girl and plays the love interest of Azim Sheikh. In the song, she can be seen donning gorgeous western outfits and her thumkas and facial expressions are to die for. The song is crooned by Wasim Sheikh and the music is composed by Mista Baaz. The lyrics have been penned down by Ravi Raj. The song is going viral and has fetched over 23,000 likes within an hour of its release. The song is groovy and it will make you dance to its peppy beats.



Sapna Choudhary is known for her stage dance performances that witness a huge number of crowd. She has given some hits song such as ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’. ‘Chetak’, ‘Goli Chal Jaavegi’, ‘Kurti Dheeli’, ‘Daud ki Chori’ among others.

On the work front, she will be next seen in a couple of more music videos and Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.