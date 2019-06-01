Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary recently wooed her fans in Jabalpur with her hot thumkas. From dancing on ‘Goli Chal Javegi’ to ‘Chetak’ to ‘Kurti Dheeli’, she takes the dance floor on fire with her killer dance moves and expressions. As always, fans can be seen hooting and rooting for their favourite dancer. She performed on her popular tracks in a lime green colour kurti-salwar and the pictures are so beautiful which captured her facial expressions.

From her music videos to her stage performances, she is a true desi queen and her stage shows often witness huge crowd. There have also been incidents where Sapna has to leave the show in the middle due to unruly crowd or stampede.

Her video from the latest dance performance is breaking the internet once again.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Sapna has shared the poster of her upcoming music video titled ‘Nachke Dikha De’ also featuring Wasim Sheikh. The song will be released under the banner T-Series and is directed by Kamaljot Singh. In the poster, Sapna Looks hot in all red avatar. The song is slated to release on This Eid and fans are eagerly waiting for her next music video. She captioned the post, “Get ready for your Eid gift #NachkeDikhaDe a track by @wasimsheikh7193 Feat. @itssapnachoudhary , @theazimsheikh will be releasing on this Eid 05/06/2019 @tseries.official , @tseries_apna_punjab Music by @mistabaazofficial, Lyrics by #RaviRaj, Dop, @singh.shinda, Directed By @kamaljotsinghofficial Stay tuned & keep the excitement on!”(sic)

On the work front, Sapna will be next seen in Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.