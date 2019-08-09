Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary is known for her killer dance moves. She always takes the stage on fire with her hot and sexy thumkas. Now, a video of Sapna’s stage performance on her popular song ‘Daroga Ji’ is going viral on the internet and for all the right reasons. Dressed in a yellow salwar-suit, she teamed up her look with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and killer expressions. In the video, she can be seen performing on her song and the crowd can be seen rooting and screaming for their favourite dancer.

The song ‘Daroga Ji’ is her latest song and is crooned by Ruchika Jangid and Subhash Foji. The track has been directed by Farista under the music label Royal Music Factory.

Watch the viral video here:



Earlier, she added colour and glamour at the wedding function in Patna, Bihar recently. She was seen taking all the limelight by her hot thumkas and sexy moves as she performed on her hits ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’, ‘Chetak’, ‘Goli Chal Javegi’.



Lately, she also took to Instagram to share her gorgeous pictures in peach salwar suit and perfect makeup. She captioned it, “Few pics of my last evening corporate show.”



Sapna is not only a part of the Haryanvi industry now. She has been seen working closely with Punjabi artists and Bollywood actors. Her latest Punjabi music video titled ‘Rang Brown Ni’ has gone viral. The song is crooned by Kaptan Laadi and features Sapna Choudhary and RDK. The music has been composed by Kaptan Laadi and RDK. The lyrics have been penned down by Asli Gold.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.