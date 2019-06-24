Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary has recently released the promo of her upcoming Punjabi item number titled ‘Akh Da Nishana’. The peppy number features Sapna in a desi avatar. In the promo video, she can be seen donning a shimmery black crop top teamed up with knee length lehenga. With bold makeup, red lips and killer expressions, we are sure she will break some records on the internet.

The song has been crooned by Mannat Noor and the music is composed by Gurmeet Singh. The lyrics have been penned down by Gill Raunta and the choreography has been done by Sagar Das. Sapna’s sizzling dance moves

Watch the promo here:



Earlier, she has also shared the poster of the song revealing her sexy look. She captioned it, “The song “Akh Da Nasha “ from the movie DSP DEV is releasing on 25th june, only on White Hill Music Youtube channel. This is my 2nd song In a Punjabi movie. and it’s an amazing track. I wish best of luck to Dream Reality Films and White Hill Studios on their film DSP Dev. Please do watch and support the film releasing on 5th July worldwide #life #workholic #loveyourself #positivevibes #desiqueen #whitehillmusic #punjabi #thaknamnahai. (sic)”



A few days back, her another Punjabi song was released titled ‘‘Nachke Dikha De’. n the video, she can be seen essaying the role of a modern girl and plays the love interest of Azim Sheikh. In the song, she can be seen donning gorgeous western outfits and her thumkas and facial expressions are to die for. The song is crooned by Wasim Sheikh and the music is composed by Mista Baaz. The lyrics have been penned down by Ravi Raj. The song is going viral and has fetched over 23,000 likes within an hour of its release. The song is groovy and it will make you dance to its peppy beats.



On the work front, Sapna will be soon seen in Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’. She also has several music videos under her kitty.