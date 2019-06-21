Getting the fashion game a notch higher, Sapna Choudhary, popularly known for her killer dance moves is making her fans Friday brighter with her latest picture. Recently, she has uploaded a new set of pictures donning a beautiful pink outfit flaunting her mid-riff abs. She completed her look with a pair of earrings, stylish bun, perfect makeup and a dash of glossy lipstick. The pictures are from her latest photoshoot and she looks gorgeous, as always.

“Focus on the good #life #workholic #loveyourself #positivevibes #desiqueen #thankgod #thanknamnahai (sic)”, Sapna captioned the pictures.

Check out the pictures here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a sleeveless yellow top teamed up with brown high pants. She completed her look with blue high heels, a pair of earrings, bold red lipstick and hair styled in loose curls. She captioned it, “Imagine with all your mind. Believe with all your heart…Achieve with all your might…#life #workholic #loveyourself #positivevibes #desiqueen #thanknamnahai #thankgod @suchirevasharma @tokasphotography. (sic)”



A few days back, the Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal star was seen radiating her quintessential oomph, in a blingy, body-hugging, golden dress with a deep back. Sapna Choudhary completed her look with a high black boot, open hair with soft curls and soft makeup. She captioned her pictures with, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”



Meanwhile, on the work front, her latest song ‘Majnu’ is breaking the YouTube records with 1.2 million views. She is all set to feature on a Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.