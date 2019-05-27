Haryanvi hot dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary has a huge fan following on the social media. She is known for her thumkas and latke-jhatkes at the stage shows. From performing live on stage to her music videos to her Tik Tok videos, anything and everything takes the internet by storm. This time, it is her dance performance pictures from a recent stage performance. She performed on her popular tracks in a lime green colour kurti-salwar and the pictures are so beautiful which captured her facial expressions.

In one of her pictures, Sapna Choudhary can be seen flaunting her Desi Queen tattoo. While sharing a series of pics, Sapna wrote, “No one is born happy, but everyone is born with the ability to create happiness.

#life #workholic #positivevibes#liveshows #desiqueen#thanknamnahai #thankgod”.

Take a look at Sapna Choudhary’s hot pics:



Sapna Choudhary has made her niche in the YouTube world with her stage performances and music videos. Her songs Bawli Tared, Chetak, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Mera Chand among others have broke records of the YouTube charts.

The Haryanvi bombshell is currently riding high on success with her latest song video with Punjabi pop-star Daler Mehndi. The song, Bawli Tared, released on April 25, features Sapna Choudhary in beautiful outfits and Daler Mehndi compliments her with vibrant outfits. The video has garnered over 1.2 million views on YouTube.