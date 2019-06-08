Sapna Choudhary is an amazing actor, dancer and singer of Haryanvi industry. She is a true desi queen and her stage shows often witness huge crowd. Whenever Sapna performs on a stage, she makes heads turn with her killer moves and mesmerising voice. Her stage shows witness huge crowd and her videos go viral instantly. Recently, Sapna was in Visakhapatnam for an event and she just wooed the audience with her show.

Sapna can be seen dancing to the tunes of Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal wearing a Patiala salwar with short kurti and dupata. She completed her look with nude lipstick, earrings, perfect makeup and kept her hair half tied up so that it doesn’t come on the face.

The video has gone viral as we can see Sapna twerking on a few beats. It has garnered 46,473 views on YouTube.

Watch the dance performance here:

Recently, Sapna Choudhary announced about her upcoming project ‘Majnu’ with brother Karan Choudhary.



She has been into buzz lately for her latest Punjabi music video titled ‘Nachke Dikha De’. In the video, she can be seen essaying the role of a modern girl and plays the love interest of Azim Sheikh. In the song, she can be seen donning gorgeous western outfits and her thumkas and facial expressions are to die for. The song is crooned by Wasim Sheikh and the music is composed by Mista Baaz. The lyrics have been penned down by Ravi Raj. The song is going viral and has fetched over 23,000 likes within an hour of its release. The song is groovy and it will make you dance to its peppy beats.