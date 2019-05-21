Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary is known for killer dance moves. Her stage performances to her music videos, whatever she does are a big hit. Now, a new Bhojpuri song titled ‘Thik Hai’ featuring Khesari Lal Yadav is trending on YouTube and is going crazily viral on social media.to mark the success of the song, Sapna and Khesari are seen grooving to the song and it is all hearts. In the video shared by a fan page, Sapna can be seen donning an orange outfit while Khesari is sporting casual wear.

In the video, Sapna and Khesari’s chemistry is unmissable. The Haryanvi bomb also flaunts her desi thumkas and we just can’t stop looking at her.

The song ‘Thik Hai’ is crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and the music is composed by Ashish Verma. The lyrics have been penned down by Azad Singh and Pyarelal. The video has fetched over 2 million views and still counting.

Earlier, she has shared her pictures in a pastel green salwar-kameez, she is seen showing off her killer dancing skills with background dancers. In the video, she dances to popular Haryanvi songs (Chetak, Goli Chal Jawegi, Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal) with the crowd cheering for her. The ‘Anarkali of Haryana’, who is famous for her songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary from Nanu Ki Jaanu and Hatt Ja Tau, has teamed up her look with minimal makeup, a pair of earrings and hair opened up. Well, the video has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Thanks Gopal Kanda Ji for inviting me on the opening of #Bigdaddy Casino, Goa. @bigdaddygoa @pawanchawla2010 #casino #opening #invite #thanks.” (sic)



On the professional front, Sapna Choudhary will be next seen in Haryancvi web series Chachi Ram Ram.