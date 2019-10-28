Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary has spent her Diwali getting dolled up, making rangoli and doing the traditional puja. Taking to Instagram, the ‘ Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ fame shared an array of pictures donning a gorgeous yellow ethnic gown teamed up with huge pair of earrings, subtle makeup, smokey eyes and hair styled in a puff leaving the tresses loose.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “happy diwali. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram happy diwali ………..! . . 🙏🙏 A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on Oct 27, 2019 at 6:17am PDT



Earlier, Sapna has flaunted her ‘Punjabi kudi’ avatar in a white Patiala suit teamed up with a gorgeous blue and golden dupatta. Needless to say, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in the photos. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “ff the whole world was blind how many people would you impress? stylish @sitara_by_kim_joshi #desi #desilook #desiqueen #fitness #positivevibes #thankgood. (sic)”



Lately, she has uploaded her couple of pictures flaunting her perfectly toned body in a sheer brown saree teamed up with a shimmery silver blouse. She completed her look with shimmery makeup, bold red lipstick, kohl in yes and perfect mascara. Her hair styled in soft curl is pinned from one side leaving the tresses to fall on the other. Needless to say, she looks hot in her latest saree look. Sharing the post, she wrote the lyrics of Honey Singh’s popular song ‘Brown Rang’. She captioned it as, “Kudiye ni tere, brown rang ne. Munde patt te ni saare mere town de styling @sitara_by_kim_joshi #thankgod #sarilover #positivevibes #takecare #workholic #thaknamnahai#desilook #desiqueen. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for her web series Chachi Ram Ram. She will also be seen in a music video along with Mika Singh. She has debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and gave back-to-back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and many more.