Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary added colour and glamour at the wedding function in Patna, Bihar recently. She was seen taking all the limelight by her hot thumkas and sexy moves as she performed on her hits ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’, ‘Chetak’, ‘Goli Chal Javegi’. The actor, who rose to fame with Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss, has recently shared a few pictures and a video from the latest event. Sapna Choudhary looks hot and ethereal in a shimmery outfit with hair straight and minimal makeup.

Whenever the desi queen performs, she makes heads turn with her killer moves and thumkas. In the video, Sapna can be seen dancing on her songs wearing a shimmery lehenga. She completed her look with nude lipstick, earrings, perfect makeup.

Watch the video here:

Recently, the Veere Ki Wedding actor took to Instagram to share her update on a recent event. She wrote, “Few pics of my last evening corporate show.”



Sapna is not only a part of the Haryanvi industry now. She has been seen working closely with Punjabi artists and Bollywood actors. Her latest Punjabi music video titled ‘Rang Brown Ni’ has gone viral. The song is crooned by Kaptan Laadi and features Sapna Choudhary and RDK. The music has been composed by Kaptan Laadi and RDK. The lyrics have been penned down by Asli Gold.