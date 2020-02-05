Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary, who is known for her killer dance moves, has once again set the stage on fire with her thumkas. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her pictures from the stage performance with the crowd cheering at the background. Clad in a sheer blue kurti teamed up with short cigarette pants and heels, she looks stunning, as always.

With subtle makeup, a pair of earrings and a high ponytail, she simply wrote while sharing the pictures, “PIET MAESTROS..#positivevibes #thankyougod #desiqueen #publicfigure #publiclove #thanknamnahai.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos:



Earlier, she has shared her array of pictures in sheer zebra print top teamed up with a black tank top and velvet brown skirt and matching boots. With subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of red lipstick, she has set the mercury rising with her sultry pictures. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Problems are not too big ..We are too small Because we cannot handle them ..Styling @suchirevasharma #goodmorning #thankyougod #desiqueen #positivevibes #publiclove #thanknamnahai😂 #workholic .” (sic)



Sapna Choudhary is a well-known face in Haryana, she first rose to popularity with her song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ and later achieved nationwide fame after she participated in Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor went through a complete makeover after her Bigg Boss stint and keeps treating her fans to glamorous and stunning pictures, that she regularly updates on Instagram. Sapna has also appeared in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bollywood films. She has made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. She has debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and gave back-to-back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and many more.