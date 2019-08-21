Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary needs no introduction. She is known for her desi thumkas and her music videos. Setting the fashion goals, the desi queen took to Instagram to share her pictures and she looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always. In the photos, she can be seen donning a brown top with a multi-colour long skirt. With hair styled in a high ponytail, she teamed up her look with subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, kohl in eyes and a contagious smile.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “success will never lower its standard to accommodate us. we have to raise our standard to achieve it. #success #motivation #thankgod #workholic #positivevibes #desiqueen #loveyourself #lookbook #thaknamnahai. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a green t-shirt with black joggers and ankle-length black boots. She can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Delhi just before her stage show. Sharing the post on Instagram, she captioned it saying, “Miss always right #takecare #thankgod #positivevibes#desiqueen #girlpower #workholic#thaknamnahai. (sic)”



Recently, she has released the poster of her upcoming song titled ‘Shooter’ by Farista. The song features Sapna and Aakash Vats. The song has been crooned by Narendra Bhagna and lyrics have been also penned down by the same person. The song is directed by Sahil Sandhu.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for her web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram”. Sapna got fame after Haryanvi song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’. The song is still ruling the playlist. Through this song, she won many hearts. She also danced to it during her stay in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.