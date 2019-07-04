Sapna Choudhary has a huge fan following, thanks to her killer dance move on stage shows. She keeps treating her fans by performing live on stage. Recently, Sapna Choudhary performed on stage in Delhi and set the stage on fire with her sexy thumkas. From dancing to popular Bollywood tracks to her famous song ‘Daud Ki Chhori’, she was unstoppable.

Dressed in a salwar suit, she teamed up her look with perfect makeup and kept her hair open. Well, she looks hot as usual flaunting her sexy curves. In the latter half of the video, she can be seen dancing to ‘Hat Ja Tau’ from Veere Ki Wedding. The video has now gone insanely viral on social media and fans just can’t stop gushing over her. It has garnered 130,049 views as of now.

Watch the video here:

Sapna Choudhary was earlier making headlines for her Punjabi song ‘Bawli Tared’ along with pop star Daler Mehndi. The song has crossed 2 million views on YouTube and the star can’t be happier. Today, she took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans. She posted: “Hello Friends Ram Ram, Namaskar. Happy to share that our song Bawli Tared views has crossed 2 Million now. This song is something different and interesting. Keep watching @pawanchawla2010 @tseries.official @dalersmehndi #bawlitared #desiqueen #musicvideo #production #passion #thaknamanahai #wednesday #love #haryanvi.”