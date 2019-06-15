Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary is back with her another viral music video titled ‘Majnu’. The video starts with Sapna’s various stage performances and then she is introduced as the ‘ desi queen’. It revolves around Sapna Choudhary’s brother Karan Mirza whose wife is a die-hard fan of Sapna. It also shows Sapna in the most stunning avatar and you just can’t get your eyes off her. Dressed in a stylish red gown, she looks gorgeous, as always.

The song is crooned by Farista and Rahul Phuthi and music is composed GR Music. The lyrics have penned down b Farista. The song features Sapna Chaudhary, Karan Mirza and Shikha Raghav.

The song is going viral and has fetched over one million views.

Watch the song here:

She has been into buzz lately for her latest Punjabi music video titled ‘Nachke Dikha De’. In the video, she can be seen essaying the role of a modern girl and plays the love interest of Azim Sheikh. In the song, she can be seen donning gorgeous western outfits and her thumkas and facial expressions are to die for. The song is crooned by Wasim Sheikh and the music is composed by Mista Baaz. The lyrics have been penned down by Ravi Raj. The song is going viral and has fetched over 23,000 likes within an hour of its release. The song is groovy and it will make you dance to its peppy beats.

Recently, she has been into buzz after a complaint was filed against her in Muradabad for an alleged obscene dance performance in the city. Sapna was reportedly invited to perform at District Agriculture and Industrial Exhibition at Muradabad. Reports suggest that during her performance, the audience created a ruckus by breaking the barricades and coming to the center stage.