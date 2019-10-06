Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary is taking the stage on fire with her hot thumkas with her recently held stage performance. Dressed in a blue salwar –suit, she teamed up her look with subtle makeup, a pair of chandbalis and long braided hair. During the event, she performed on her new songs ‘Balam Alto’, ‘Tere Bol Raselee Marjani’ and ‘Chundadi Jaipur Ki’. Her sexy thumkas, killer dance skills and expressions will make you groove to the songs.

The videos have gone viral on the internet and have fetched over three lakh views on YouTube.

Earlier, she has shared her smoking hot pictures donning bralette teamed up with the sheer black top and denim hot pants. With perfect makeup, she completed her look with sunglasses and styled her hair into braids. She swags it up by striking a sexy pose and we are smitten by her look. Sharing the hot pictures, she wrote, “love yourself, because you deserve it” stylish @sitara_by_kim_joshi #style #loveyourself #newlook💇 #thankgod #workholic #black #positivevibes #thaknamnahai #desiqueen. (sic)”



Recently, she has uploaded her photos in green saree teamed up with a golden blouse and a choker. With subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls, her photoshoot is hotness personified. She captioned it as, “कौन है जिसमें कमी नहीं हैं, आसमाँ के पास भी ज़मीं नही हैं । stylish @sitara_by_kim_joshi #loveyourself #takecare #thankgod #positivevibes #workholic #fitness #desilook #desiqueen #thaknamnahai. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for her web series Chachi Ram Ram. She will also be seen in a music video along with Mika Singh. She has debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and gave back-to-back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and many more.