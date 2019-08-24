Guess your parents aren’t really your parents if they don’t roast your flaunts with comparison to “Sharma ji ka ladka” and Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj‘s father too proved his desi roots recently as he trolled his son courtesy “Khan sahab ka beta” aka Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The television host recently clocked a million followers on Instagram and shared the news with his father only to have his self-esteem blown while fans related and doubled down with laughter.

It all began when Hasan shared a screenshot of his profile page with his father that showed the number of followers to be one million and texted, “Hit 1 million followers dad! Hope you’re proud.” His dad replied, “That’s 17 million less than Shah Rukh Khan” and fans including YouTube sensation Lilly Singh to Bollywood star Huma Qureshi, were in fits as Hasan tweeted a screenshot of this conversation with the caption, “So lucky to have family in my life (sic).”

So lucky to have family in my life. pic.twitter.com/znDKnc9UU2 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 22, 2019

Flooding the comments section with memes and hilarious responses, the Twitterati had a heyday over the viral tweet. While one user wrote, “your dad is savage af (sic)”, another commented, “SRK is the Sharmaji ka beta (sic)” and yet another stated, “You can get a desi dad out of India but you can never get India out of a desi dad (sic).”

Check Twitter’s reaction on Hasan Minhaj’s tweet here:

your dad is savage af — Ala (@linmemeuel) August 22, 2019

SRK is the Sharmaji ka beta — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 23, 2019

your dad after blowing your self esteem: pic.twitter.com/gTGy5jQkZa — AK (@AsharKhvn) August 22, 2019

Damn, that’s the equivalent of you telling a Desi parent you got an A and they respond with “Why not an A+?” — Hassan Bokhari (@HassanBokhari) August 23, 2019

If this isn’t the most new age desi dad post ever, I don’t know what is. — Stressismus Maximus (@the_baba1) August 23, 2019

You can get a desi dad out of India but you can never get India out of a desi dad. — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) August 23, 2019

Now I know why you are so funny . Its genetic .. — u n g r a m m a t i c a l m e (@Breechambie) August 22, 2019

Brown parents sure know how to manage our egos. — Sharan Kaur (@msSharanKaur) August 23, 2019

For the uninitiated, Hasan Minhaj is an Indian-American political commentator based in Los Angeles, California. Cute, talented and definitely worth crushing over, Hasan is a man who wears many hats—actor, comedian, playwright, a senior correspondent on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah from 2014 to 2018. In 2017, his first stand-up comedy special, Homecoming King, debuted on Netflix which won him a Peabody Award in 2018. He currently hosts a weekly comedy show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and was listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2019.