Do you remember ‘land kara de’ video of Vipin Sahu? The man who became a social media sensation overnight after his reactions were recorded during paragliding ride. There is another video of a tourist in Dharamshala who went for the paragliding ride and got panicked. His reactions were recorded on the camera and can make you go crazy.

The 7.29-minute video of Pawan is all over social media and he is the best thing to see on the internet today. Pawan tried out paragliding for the first time. However, it is his reaction during the course of the ride that has caught the attention of many. Pawan can be seen requesting the instructor to complete the ride just a few seconds after they took off. At a particular time he asking the instructor’s years of experience and even asked to reduce the wind speed “Hawa kam karo na”.

The man said he will not hold the camera as he is nervous then, later on, he gets excited and starts shouting at the top of his voice. Pawan can be heard saying ‘Ye hawa kaha se aari hai’. Then he suggested the instructor play antakshari so that he can calm nerves.

The instructor manages to calm him down but he makes another hilarious request of Pawan suggesting to poke a hole in the paragliding aircraft to reduce the wind.

Pawan’s nervous expressions, weird questions, and continuous shouting have given netizens a good laugh.

Watch the video here:

Isn’t he a soft version of Vipin Sahu’s experience? Let us know on the comment section below.