New Delhi: At a time when people are still figuring out whether ‘pineapple on pizza’ is a good idea, another bizarre food combination has puzzled social media. Well, seems like someone went too far this time and merged two of our favorite comfort foods together -pizza and gulab jamun. And the result: Gulab Jamun pizza!

It all started when a Pakistani digital news platform, Naya Daur Media, shared a picture of the pizza which took the internet by storm. The picture first appeared on Reddit on the site’s Pakistan’s page and was among the most upvoted.

The picture shows a pizza with gulab jamuns placed on what appears to be a sweet bread sprinkled with some dry fruits. Here’s what it looks like:

Gulab Jaman Pizza 🤦🏽‍♂️😠 pic.twitter.com/9NSkyoi0f1 — NayaDaur Media (@nayadaurpk) November 7, 2019

Ever since the picture went viral, this weird combination of pizza and gulab jamun has triggered an online debate. While many were just plain appalled, there were a few brave souls willing to try it.

O C’mon ! How can we allow such horrible act to happen to few things which are still original, pure and consistent in this country, like Gulab Jamans ? Think we need a mass hashtag movement to save it. #savegulabjaman — Ali Shafqat Khan (@alishafqatkhan) November 7, 2019

🤮🤮 i love both Pizza and Gulab Jamun in their normal form. But this is yuck. Want to puke right now. That bad — Tarun (@tarunkdaga) November 8, 2019

This crime against humanity needs to be tried under the Geneva convention. — Hasnain Haider (@langahwhotweets) November 8, 2019

The world better end soon if this is happening. https://t.co/1PAY82fyJu pic.twitter.com/a3PHpGfO9H — TeJaL (@Federista93) November 9, 2019

Some defended the idea and commented they would like to taste the dish. Well, would you?

Guys guys relax ! It’s not like a regular pepperoni pizza with Gulab Jamun, it’s a sweet dish overall. The wheat base with and dry fruit toppings tell you — Ubaidullah Sindhi (@UbaidullahSind7) November 7, 2019

Now that gulab jamun pizza is the most hated, pineapple pizza can chill now

…. And just like that pineapple pizza isn't the most hated pizza on planet — Aditya Thakkar (@aadi106) November 8, 2019

Have any other such weird food combo ideas?