Elephants are one such animal that mourns the death of their own. One such similar incident has now come to the limelight where a herd of elephant carry a funeral procession of the baby elephant as they weep and mourn the death of their baby. The video of the funeral has been shared by a Twitter user Parveen Kaswan, an IFS officer. In the video, an elephant can be seen carrying baby elephant on its trunk as the herd follows and mourn the death of their own. By the end of the video, the elephant, who is carrying their dead child can be seen keeping it down on the street and waiting for the herd to arrive. As soon as the herd arrives, they continue with the funeral.

The video has gone viral on the internet and has fetched over 947 retweets and 1,806 likes. He captioned it, “This will move you !! Funeral procession of the weeping elephants carrying the dead body of the child elephant. The family just don’t want to leave the baby.”(sic)

Soon after the video went viral, Twitterati reacted to the video. One user wrote, “This is heart-rending. There’s a lot that humans can learn from animals” while the other tweeted, “Omg!!! First time I hava seen such video.. Really very touching.”

This will move you !! Funeral procession of the weeping elephants carrying dead body of the child elephant. The family just don’t want to leave the baby. pic.twitter.com/KO4s4wCpl0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 7, 2019

Earlier, a disturbing video of an elephant is surfing online where an elephant is being mercilessly beaten up by its caretakers in Thrissur, Kerala. However, the helpless animal is so exhausted that he lays down whenever he tries to get away. The elephant has been chained and it’s shocking to know how badly the mahouts are beating the animal with sticks.

