It is always said that technology changes the way people socialize and interact with others, which can have huge impacts on their mental and emotional well-being. Until a video of a Mumbai woman went viral where she can be seen using sign language during a video call at a railway station to communicate. The clip has left many social media users wondering if the technology is actually an amazing thing one should know about- particularly smartphones.

The heart touching video was captured by @thenaveenkukreja at a railway station. The video which shows a woman using gestures to talk to someone on a video call has gone viral on Instagram and has garnered over 180,223 views as of now. “Thank You Technology. I always thought video calling apps are for teenagers, but today I saw this”, writes Naveen.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram Bliss! A post shared by Naveen Kukreja (@thenaveenkukreja) on Jul 30, 2019 at 5:56am PDT

On this video, TV actor Monika Khanna, who plays the role of Zeenat Qashan Ahmad in Ishq Subhan Allah, commented, “That’s so adorable🌹❣️”.

Another one said, “Yup even I saw someone a few days back on bus stand….I felt very good ..at least they can talk to their family n friends…. They don’t need them always Infront of there eye to explain something….“.

The third user commented, “I saw someone today and felt the same .. ❣️❣️❣️ it felt so good and heart-warming”.