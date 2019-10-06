A dance video of an 11-year-old goes viral on social media for all the right reasons. Anjali, who lost her one leg to cancer recently gave a mind-blowing performance on ‘Mere Dholna’ song from Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s film Bhul Bhulaiya during a medical conference in Kolkata.

The video of Anjali shows her dressed in lehenga choli. Her difficult Kathak steps and chakkars to the beats of the song have amazed the audience. The video was shared by Dr. Arnab Gupta on Facebook, who was present at the event.

In his caption, Dr Gupta said that Anjali aspired to be a dancer but lost one of her legs to cancer. “One of the best parts of the Conference. Anjali, who dreamt of becoming a great dancer lost her left leg at tender age of 11 to cancer. Our treating doctors and nurses Inspired her with the story of Sudhachandran. She fought back to become an outstanding dancer within couple of years, winning several accolades and hearts. She fulfilled my wishes by performing in the Surgical Oncology Conference Inauguration to this particular Shreya Ghoshal number, sending a strong message to all about how to face Cancer with a grit even at her age. She will remain my inspiration. God bless her…”, read the post.

Watch the dance here:

This is what the netizens have to say about the performance:

The video has garnered over 197K views in less than a week and we wish Anjali all the best.