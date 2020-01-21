Khartoum: After shocking images showing a group of starving and malnourished lions in Sudan surfaced online, an online campaign has been started to save them. Unfortunately, one of the five lions who was held in cages at Khartoum’s Al-Qureshi Park already died on Monday, after suffering from shortages of food and medicine.

In a Facebook post, activist Osman Salih posted images of the lion on Saturday, and wrote,”seeing these animals caged and be treated this way made my blood boil.”

“I regret to inform you that the sick female lion has died,” Salih further said in the post. “The other female is getting better and the male is OK.”

Salih has now decided to start an online campaign called #SudanAnimalRescue in order to raise awareness and to help save the remaining animals, which is slowly gaining momentum.

Many people expressed concern for the animals and demanded that be moved to a better location:

#AlQurashiPark in #Khartoum #Sudan. Five lions are skin and bone and one died of starvation. The remaining lions need vet treatment and food or they will die too. Please, move these lions feom this hell!!!!! 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/kbFqWqdsik — Warriors4Wildlife_SA™🌐Ⓥ🐾 (@AleZ2016) January 19, 2020

@AWF_Official

The previous sudan regime hasn’t only tortured and killed the people but alos animals. These m lions needs immediate and urgent care, they found in Khartoum’s Gurashi Zoo#SudanAnimalRescue#انقذو_حدائق_الحيوانات_في_السودان pic.twitter.com/KD8lILpAZ0 — Thwiba Eltahir (@thwibaeltom) January 19, 2020

Humans are literally the worst…look how poorly these lions are being treated in Sudan…This is just the latest in a long list of zoos, animal parks & circuses with live animal shows all over the world that treats their animals like crap & unaware tourists pay money to see pic.twitter.com/QuPFdFGrUF — Maryanne (@Francesgracella) January 20, 2020

The zoo in Sudan is called Al-Qurashi, where there are sick lions and they are forbidden to eat, an urgent call to save them now. Please, please, please ..🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭😭😭 #انقذوا_اسود_القرشي pic.twitter.com/do6Bjt0X5d — صفوك الشيخ sfouk alsheikh (@sfoukalsheikh84) January 21, 2020

Park officials and vets, meanwhile, have blamed Sudan’s economic crisis for the situation, saying that the lions have gone weeks without the proper amount of food and medication. They also informed that some lions are believed to have lost more than two-thirds of their body weight.

“Food is not always available so often we buy it from our own money to feed them,” said Essamelddine Hajjar, a manager at the park.

African lions are classified as a “vulnerable” species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. According to an AFP report, the species’ population dropped by 43 percent between 1993 and 2014, and only around 20,000 are still alive today.

Dealing with a shortage of foreign currency and soaring food prices, Sudan is currently in the middle of an economic crisis.