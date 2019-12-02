Kolkata: A West Bengal Civil Service executive has sparked a row after he compared Swami Vivekananda with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that he gets recharged and derives strength when he stands before the photographs of either of them.

Arindam Mukherjee, Hasnabad Block Development Officer, made these remarks by pointing at Banerjee’s photograph on the stage, while speaking at a relief distribution programme in North 24 Parganas district.

“You see this photograph of madam… if you stand before it for two minutes every morning, you will get some peculiar strength. I myself stand before two photos, one of Swami Vivekananda, the other of madam. I get some novel life force, I get recharged,” said Mukherjee.

After his statement created a flutter, he defended his comments before the media saying that the West Bengal Chief Minster is a great achiever.

“She is a great achiever. If you stand before her, you too will get inspiration,” said Mukherjee.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Basirhat organisational district president Ganesh Ghosh slammed him and asked him to come out on the streets, holding ruling Trinamool Congress’ flag.

“The Chief Minister is now running the state through bureaucrats like such BDOs and the police. It is an open secret. The government is being run by the police, BDO, SDO and DM.

Why aren’t they coming out holding the flag of the Trinamool when they are actually working for the party? He (Mukherjee) has only confirmed what we have been saying all along,” he said.

However, Trinamool leader Firoz Kamal Gazi, defended Mukherjee saying that every person has his own sentiments.

“Despite being an administrative officer, he can have his own sentiments. He can have respect and love for didi’s (as Banerjee is affectionately called) work. He has expressed this in his own way,” Gazi said.