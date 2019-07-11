Today is World Population Day and it is celebrated to focus attention on the urgency and importance of population issues. The main aim behind having a World Population Day is how it affects overall development plans and programs. A YouTuber has created a rap song ‘Condom Bole’ to aware the public about the need for safe sexual practices.

Population Foundation of India (PFI) and producers of the show “Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon” released the song titled “Condom rap”, composed by Piyush Kanojia, read a statement. Launched under the campaign #CondomBole, the song promotes the use of condoms with a message to young people, especially men, on the need for safe sexual practices, dual protection and male responsibility in family planning.

Watch the song video here:

In India, the government has launched a number of policies and initiatives such as Mission Parivar Vikas, New Contraceptive Choices, New Family Planning Media Campaign, Scheme for ASHAs to ensure spacing in births etc.

Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of PFI, said: “Decisions regarding contraception are closely linked to social norms and couples face huge pressures from their families and society to prove their fertility. “While there is high knowledge about contraception, adoption of methods, especially by men, is restricted because of many prevailing myths. Through the ‘Condom rap’, we aim to tell young people that condoms provide double protection by preventing unwanted pregnancies and also protecting from sexually transmitted infections,” the statement said.