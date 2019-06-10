Hike is a sticker messaging application that not only has simple messaging, voice and video calling but offers over 30,000 stickers in over 40 Indian languages and dialects. It keeps on adding new stickers related to festivals, movies and famous dialogues. Now, the Hike Messenger has launched a new ‘Bharat’ movie sticker pack for Android and iOS platforms.

The latest sticker pack includes Katrina Kaif’s famous dialogue ‘Zinda Hu Mai’, ‘Slow Motion’ song GIF and more. Hike reveals that the ‘Slow Motion’ sticker already has more than 600,000 likes. You can even share Hike’s stickers on different apps. You just need to install the Hike app on your Android phone or iPhone. After downloading the app, you will have to register your number. Then head to the sticker section and share stickers with your friends.

Take a look at the GIFs on Bharat here:

Here are Bharat Stickers:

In the past, Hike has created customized stickers for movies like RAW, Gully Boy, and Bahubali amongst others. The company is expected to add over 100,000 stickers across different languages by the end of the year. It is also going to focus to cover a large variety of the country’s vocabulary. It is now available on the Google Play store and Apple App Store.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has earned Rs 27.90 crore on June 9, that took the collection to Rs 150.10 crore. Even though Bharat was expected to gain more on weekend, it’s collections are still big enough to make it the second highest Hindi grosser of the year.