Indian fans rejoiced and roared at Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday after India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs. Soon after the Pakistan loss, Pakistanis flooded social media with hilarious memes. Now, a video of a Pakistani fan is going viral on the internet. In the video, he talks about the team’s fitness and the general discipline among the cricketers that has made them lose the match. While speaking to the media there, he cries and his tears are being wiped off with the Pakistan flag. He further slams the team for indulging into junk food such as Pizza and burgers a night before the match. He also says that their unhealthy lifestyle is filled with junk food and no ‘dangal’.

The rant is so innocent that it almost seemed comical and hilarious. He goes on to say that Pakistani cricketers should be wrestling and channelling their inner strength with a healthy lifestyle and food, of course. Other fans can be seen consoling him.

Watch the hilarious video here:



Later in the video, the fan loses his cool and starts flapping his hand in frustration.

Earlier, Pakistanis have flooded Twitter with hilarious posts. Right from the beginning, when their captain won the toss and decided to field first, to their disappointing chasing of India’s 336, Pakistani cricket fans were all over Twitter making hilarious posts. While one user blamed partition for the entire humiliation, another user hilariously asked team India to keep it little slow on the field or else their captain Sarfaraz will start crying.