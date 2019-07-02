Television hot actor Hina Khan keeps sharing her professional life with her fans and it’s absolutely beyond words. And let us tell you the actor’s personal life is no less. We all know that the Kasuatii Zindagi Kay actor is madly in love with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The love birds are extremely close and give fans major couple goals. They recently went to Cannes together where Hina made her debut on the prestigious red carpet of the 2019 film festival.

In the evening today, Hina Khan shared a few romantic pictures and videos from her lunch date with Rocky Jaiswal. The actor looked so fresh and hot in a neon green outfit and sported a minimal makeup look. On the other hand, Rocky looked cool in a casual t-shirt, denim jacket and a cap. In one of her goofy pics with her beau, Hina has lovingly written: “This buoy stays by ma side Hamesha..”

During Bigg Boss days, Hina revealed that she is in a serious relationship with Rocky and he even came to meet her lady love.

Take a look at Hina Khan and Rocky’s romantic pictures here:

PC: Hina Khan’s Instagram

According to the reports, Hina and Rocky met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the first time where he was the supervising producer and she was playing the lead role. It was Hina’s dedication and work which attracted Rocky at first.

Hina Khan is busy gearing up for her upcoming film Lines alongside veteran actor Farida Jalal. Lines is expected to release in August 2019. Hina also managed to bag a role in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film and expressed her excitement about the same as well.