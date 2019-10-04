Born on October 2, 1987, TV’s famous bahu Hina Khan celebrated her birthday this Wednesday. But her presents started arriving two days before her special day, especially the birthday gifts from her fans! The actor Instagrammed a picture of her presents from fans, which range from flowers, cakes, dresses, greeting cards, and scrapbooks.

Hina Khan rose to fame as Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She then took part in Bigg Boss 11 as a contestant and later was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika.

Hina Khan celebrated her big day with great bash at midnight itself which was attended by telly friends Nakuul Mehta, Erica Fernandes, Ravi Dubey, Kanchi Singh and Parth Samthaan among others. Slaying in a sexy black dress, Hina was seen grooving sensuously with friends Nidhi Uttam, Neha Saroopa and Neelima Tadepalli.

While sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Hina wrote, “Birthday love #Blessed Thank you All 🙏”.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Hina from her birthday party:

View this post on Instagram Birthday love #Blessed Thank you All 🙏 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Oct 3, 2019 at 1:14pm PDT



Hina unveiled the first look of her debut movie, Lines, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Hina has also been roped in for Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked which is touted to be a horror flick. Apart from this, Hina has a psychological crime drama opposite Adhyayan Suman, titled Damaged Season 2.

Her first look from Country of Blind, her debut Indo – Hollywood movie was also dropped recently.