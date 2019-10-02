Bringing in her 32nd birthday with industry friends, Hina Khan celebrated her big day with great pomp and show at midnight itself which was attended by telly friends Nakuul Mehta, Erica Fernandes, Ravi Dubey, Kanchi Singh and Parth Samthaan among others. Slaying in a sexy black dress, the ex-Kamolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was seen grooving sensuously with friends Nidhi Uttam, Neha Saroopa and Neelima Tadepalli.

From the pictures and videos that are currently flooding the Internet, Hina can be seen wearing a tiara with “Happy Birthday” written on it. Pairing the black dress look with a pink fur, Hina posed with chocolate cake smeared all over her face.

Check out the latest videos and pictures from Hina Khan’s birthday bash here:

On the professional front, Hina unveiled the first look of her debut movie, Lines, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Hina has also been roped in for Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked which is touted to be a horror flick. Apart from this, Hina has a psychological crime drama opposite Adhyayan Suman, titled Damaged Season 2. Her first look from Country of Blind, her debut Indo – Hollywood movie was also dropped recently.