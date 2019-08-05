Television actor Hina Khan who is currently making her career in the films never forgets to treat her fans with stunning hot pictures. They are truly epic! The actor, who will be seen in back-to-back two films (Lines and Wish List), is currently in Mumbai and enjoying the monsoons. Hina Khan has over 5.7 million followers on Instagram and she keeps them updated with regular posts. She is so happy with her projects and the outcome is she can’t help but get herself clicked from the sets.

Hina Khan took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself wearing a maroon dress with minimal makeup and posing for pictures.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s pictures:

Hina Khan managed to change how people perceive her post her appearance in shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, and in both the shows, she was one of the runners up.

A few days ago, Hina was in Jammu to shoot for Vikram Bhatt’s project, North of Srinagar. The actor is getting back to back films and has taken a small break from Television to focus on big projects. The movie is currently being filmed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Her upcoming film Lines was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal, the film is a tragic love story. Set in Kashmir, during the times of Kargil war, the film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC.