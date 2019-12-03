Actor Hina Khan who currently having a gala time in Bishangarh fort with boyfriend Rock Jaiswal is flaunting her winter style statement. Ever since the diva jetted off from Mumbai, she has been chronicling her trip with beau Rocky Jaiswal on social media and fans love it. From enjoying a barbeque dinner to heading out to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Hina has been making most of her trip. Before heading to her next destination in Bhangarh, Hina enjoyed a lavish date with nature at her resort in Pushkar. After a long day, she headed to Bishangarh Fort and enjoyed a romantic stay.

Hina shared a couple of pictures and can be seen in checked cardigans dress and thigh-high back boots. She completed her look with a stylish pair of sunglasses and a headgear.

Hina is always seen experimenting with her looks and giving her fans something to look forward to. Not to mention how some of her looks really do stay with you. And just like that, the actor has shared yet another astounding look that couldn’t have been more perfect for Winters. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Hina wrote, “It whispers History, come hear it out at @alilafortbishangarh They say it’s the only warrior fort hotel in the world and it will make you fall in love with it.. #WinterFashion #HotFashion”.

Check Hina Khan’s pictures here:

These days actors often compromise on their lifestyle and food habits at many levels in order to stay fit and look at their glamorous best. In the bargain, they do end up with some cheat days and make it up by sweating it out extra in the gym the next day. Hina Khan is a complete foodie and loves to indulge in her favorite dishes time and again. During her visit to Alila Fort Bishangarh, she grabbed a big Rajasthani Thali while on a lunch date with Rocky Jaiswal.

PC: @realhinakhan