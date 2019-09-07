TV actor Hina Khan is a frequent user of social media. She keeps sharing pictures of her day-to-day life and whenever she hangs out with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, the actor makes sure to upload a lovey-dovey pic with him. Hina and Rocky have always been in the news, courtesy their love for each other and their lovely social media PDAs. Sometimes Rocky turns into a poet for his ladylove and at times Hina does something special for his beau.

However, both Hina and Rocky are going steady in their relationship and always spread couple goals. This time, Hina misses her BF in between her work schedule and dedicates a romantic track from Taylor Swift – Lover. It is the highly anticipated seventh studio album of Taylor with beautiful vocals. Hina’s love, romance, passion and joy in this video comes out and how badly she misses Rocky is shown here.

In the video shared by Hina, her expressions are to die for as she sings along the song. Her hair and makeup are done on the sets and she looks so pretty in denim jacket. We can’t take our eyes off her after watching her Lover video.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Fanclub (@hina.worlds) on Sep 7, 2019 at 4:08am PDT

Hina and Rocky are so involved in each other that they share their responsibilities. The couple was spotted at a popular Ganpati pandal Lalbaugcha Raja during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. A few days ago, Rocky took to Instagram to share the plethora of pictures from their visit.