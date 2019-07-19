Actor Hina Khan, who is an avid social media user, is currently busy shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s project North of Srinagar in Srinagar. Earlier today, she took to her Instagram stories to share her picture in below the knee length pastel blue floral dress. She teamed up her look with pink footwear and styled her hair in a ponytail. In the photo, she can be seen posing against a white door and look gorgeous, as ever.

With 5.7 million followers, she never misses grabbing eyeballs. From her Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot days to her Cannes look, she has always been on a top-notch with her social media game.

In another picture shared on Instagram stories, she has uploaded lovey-dovey pictures with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. In the first picture, she can be seen looking at her boyfriend and smiling her heart out. Dressed in traditional wear, the couple looks stunning together.

In the last picture, she can be seen sitting on the street of Paris along with Rocky and giving a romantic pose. She captioned it as, “The way you look at me. (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared an adorable picture from the Cannes to wish Priyanka Chopra on her birthday. She captioned it, “Happy Birthday @priyankachopra #GirlsForGirls. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday @priyankachopra #GirlsForGirls ❤️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jul 18, 2019 at 2:25am PDT

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has also wrapped up the shooting of another film titled Wish List in Europe and finally, this talented actor has started shouting for Vikram Bhatt’s film North of Srinagar. It is being reported that she will play the role of a fashion editor. She will also be seen in Lines alongside Farida Jalal.