Television actor Hina Khan, who also featured on Bigg Boss 12, did not look back after the reality show. From the ‘sanskari bahu’ image to her transformation to a chic and stylish girl, her journey was a memorable one. From donning stylish avatar and flaunting her sartorial choices to living up to her Komolika avatar, she has slayed like a boss lady. Keeping up with her hot and sexy look, she has shared an array of pictures on Instagram in a maroon bodycon dress and she looks sensuous in her sultry photoshoot.

In the photos, she can be seen donning a maroon bodycon dress teamed up with nude makeup, sharp eyeliner and hair styled in soft curls. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a stylish finger ring. Striking sexy poses for the click, she looks ravishing, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Any idiot can drive a straight line, But it takes an expert to handle these curves @rishabhkphotography. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has uploaded her post-workout photos in a black crop top teamed up with matching tights and red sneakers. With absolutely no makeup and hair styled in a messy bun, she can be seen completing her look with gym gloves and a water bottle in her hand. The sun-kissed pictures will leave you smitten by her no makeup and post-workout look. Sharing the post, she wrote, “She’s got that Girl Boss hustle #BossBabe. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.